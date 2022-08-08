Indore will try to be No 1 in Tricolour hoisting also, says Silawat

Madhya Pradesh water resources minister Tulsi Silawat |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Noting that Indore takes up challenges as opportunities, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat here on Sunday said that the city will try to be number one even in hoisting of Tricolour.

“Indore is No 1 not only in cleanliness but in many other areas too. It is because of the nature of people in the city who want to be No 1 in the country in all good things. As hoisting Tricolour will reflect our patriotism, residents of Indore are not going to leave this opportunity. They are going to be No 1 in the country in hoisting the national flag,” Silawat said while addressing a programme organised for appealing to schools, colleges, sports and other organisations for hoisting Tricolour as part of Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

MLA Mahendra Hardia, BJP city chief Gaurav Randive, additional collector Abhay Bedekar, MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, MYH Superintendent Dr PS Thakur, CMHO Dr BS Saitya, Sachin Sharma of NSS, SGSITS director Rakesh Saxena and others were also present in the programme held at Rabindra Natya Griha here on Sunday.

Addressing the meeting, Silawat said that this campaign should be made a mass movement. “This is a campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It is our utmost duty that we should play an active part in this campaign. Let’s hoist the Tricolour in every house,” he added.

Hardia, Randive, Sharma also addressed the meeting.

In the beginning of the programme, collector Manish Singh gave detailed information about the campaign. He said that extensive preparations are being made for this campaign in Indore district. “More than 6.5 lakh national flags have been prepared in the district. 555 centres have been set up for the sale of the national flag,” he added.