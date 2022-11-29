Indore: Will interact with Indoreans living abroad ahead of PBD, says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav here on Monday said that he would talk to Indoreans living abroad ahead of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) sammelan to be held in the city in January.

“Many non-resident Indoreans are working or studying in different countries. Many of them will be coming to participate in the conference. So I will contact them through video conferencing and decide their role for the conference,” he told reporters on the sidelines of bhoomi pujan for Rs 2.55 crore works at city zoo.

The zoo is among the places selected for sightseeing by NRIs visiting the city. Ahead of their visit, the Indore Municipal Corporation is giving a facelift to it as per the norms of the Central Zoo Authority.

The height of the wall will be raised by two metres for the security of animals. A sum of Rs 1.65 crore would be spent on the construction of the security wall.

Apart from this, the work of maintenance, painting and giving it an attractive appearance will also be done. A total amount of Rs 2.55 crore will be spent on wall construction and other works.

Bhargav said that a lioness has recently given birth to three cubs in the zoo. He said that the zoo is being looked after properly and as a result of this, the population of animals is increasing here.