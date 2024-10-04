Indore: Wildlife Week Begins; Clay Modelling Competition Organises In City's Zoo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Wildlife Week’ has started in the city zoo and on the second day of the week clay modelling competition was organised on Thursday. Several competitions, events and activities are being held in the week from October 1 to 6.

Nature walk will be on October 4. Best out of waste and zoo snooze will be on October 5. On October 6, which will be the last day, there will be a snake awareness show and cyclothon.

Zoo officials said that an animal talk show by zoo volunteers and expert talk are organised daily. In the animal talk show the audience are informed about the animals and their habitat along with live experience near their cage.

‘All prizes of participation will be given on the closing ceremony day by the chief guest of the programme,’ officials added. The main purpose of the week is to increase awareness among people for wildlife and bring them close to nature.

In the zoo snooze, there will be a night walk in the city zoo to make people look closely at the night life of wild animals and their behaviour at that time. In the treasure hunt, the participants will have to search for an item related to wildlife in the city zoo.

Officials said that the people who are interested are getting themselves registered prior to the event by contacting zoo authorities.