 Indore: Wildlife Week Begins; Clay Modelling Competition Organises In City's Zoo
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Wildlife Week Begins; Clay Modelling Competition Organises In City's Zoo

Indore: Wildlife Week Begins; Clay Modelling Competition Organises In City's Zoo

Zoo officials said that an animal talk show by zoo volunteers and expert talk are organised daily.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 12:41 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Wildlife Week’ has started in the city zoo and on the second day of the week clay modelling competition was organised on Thursday. Several competitions, events and activities are being held in the week from October 1 to 6.

Nature walk will be on October 4. Best out of waste and zoo snooze will be on October 5. On October 6, which will be the last day, there will be a snake awareness show and cyclothon.

Zoo officials said that an animal talk show by zoo volunteers and expert talk are organised daily. In the animal talk show the audience are informed about the animals and their habitat along with live experience near their cage.

‘All prizes of participation will be given on the closing ceremony day by the chief guest of the programme,’ officials added. The main purpose of the week is to increase awareness among people for wildlife and bring them close to nature.

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway Announces 2 Festival Special Trains Between Udhna, Ahmedabad And Barauni For Festive Rush
Western Railway Announces 2 Festival Special Trains Between Udhna, Ahmedabad And Barauni For Festive Rush
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Extends Amnesty Scheme For Water Bill Dues, New Deadline Set For October 15
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Extends Amnesty Scheme For Water Bill Dues, New Deadline Set For October 15
Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit Rescues Kidnapped 1-Year-Old, Woman Arrested In Jaipur After 15-Day Manhunt
Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit Rescues Kidnapped 1-Year-Old, Woman Arrested In Jaipur After 15-Day Manhunt
Mumbai: NCLT Reverses ROC's Decision, Restores S.S. Endothermics Pvt. Ltd. Following Director’s Appeal On Mismanagement Claims
Mumbai: NCLT Reverses ROC's Decision, Restores S.S. Endothermics Pvt. Ltd. Following Director’s Appeal On Mismanagement Claims
Read Also
MP Youth Congress President Mitendra Darshan Singh Booked For Mocking ‘Ladli Behna’ Scheme On...
article-image

In the zoo snooze, there will be a night walk in the city zoo to make people look closely at the night life of wild animals and their behaviour at that time. In the treasure hunt, the participants will have to search for an item related to wildlife in the city zoo.  

Officials said that the people who are interested are getting themselves registered prior to the event by contacting zoo authorities. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man Badly Beaten In Train, Dies Due To Delay In Treatment

Indore: Man Badly Beaten In Train, Dies Due To Delay In Treatment

Indore: License Of Six Liquor Shops Suspended For Selling Liquor Above MRP & Below MSP

Indore: License Of Six Liquor Shops Suspended For Selling Liquor Above MRP & Below MSP

Indore: Health Workers Of Govt & Private Medical Institutions To Be Felicitated By Divisional...

Indore: Health Workers Of Govt & Private Medical Institutions To Be Felicitated By Divisional...

Indore: Start Mutation Of Plots Below 2,000 Square Feet By Admin panel; Suggestion Given To Link...

Indore: Start Mutation Of Plots Below 2,000 Square Feet By Admin panel; Suggestion Given To Link...

Indore: Grand Procession Marks Agrasen Jayanti

Indore: Grand Procession Marks Agrasen Jayanti