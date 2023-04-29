Indore: Wife files FIR against Symbiosis University director-in-charge

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered against the director-in-charge of Symbiosis University, Indore, for having an affair with a colleague and leaving his wife and 11-year-old daughter.

The wife of the director-in-charge lodged an FIR against her husband in Pune.

Pune resident Vasundhara Bhagwat has complained against her husband Abhijeet and father-in-law Suresh Bhagwat, director of Gokul Home Stay, for mental and physical harassment with police in Pune.

Pune police recently registered an FIR against Suresh Bhagwat and Abhijeet Bhagwat on Sections 498 (A), 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the complainant, she came to Indore after getting information about the immoral relations between Bhagwat and associate professor Jolly Masih. However, Abhijeet allegedly kicked out his wife, 11-year-old year daughter Reva, mother-in-law Lata Kashikar and brother-in-law Alhad Kashikar from Gokul Home Stay. They also abused her.

When the victim asked the girlfriend Jolly Masih not to destroy her family, the girlfriend abused and humiliated her. Pune police also registered an FIR under section 294, 506 against Jolly Christ’s husband Pavitra Singh Matharu.

The victim told that she along with her family members e-mailed the entire matter to the vice-chancellor and registrar of Symbiosis University and also attached some proof but no action was taken against them. According to the complainant, many students have complained to the vice-chancellor about his negligent behaviour and not taking his classes regularly.

The victim told that her husband was earlier working in Pune. In August 2022, he took up a job at Symbiosis University, Indore and came in contact with Masih. When she came to Indore with her daughter in September 2022 after not being contacted for two weeks, she suspected something was wrong. When she saw Masih’s photos and messages on her husband’s phone, she was convinced of the matter. The victim said that it is unfortunate that her father-in-law is also evading the matter by saying that she should overlook the matter.

Affected by this whole incident, 11-year-old daughter Reva Bhagwat went into mental depression. On March 15, 2023, the victim lodged the information of this case in the police station Lasudia and also in the women’s police station.