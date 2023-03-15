Indore: Widow joins Self Help Groups, brings positive change in life

Collector Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many women in the district are bringing about a positive change in their lives by associating themselves with Self Help Groups (SGHs). There are many success stories of such women.

Meera Chaudhary, the wife of late Yogesh Chaudhary of Kajipalasia village, has brought about a remarkable change in her life by joining Sadguru Aajeevika Self-Help Group (Kazipalasia Mahila Aajeevika Village Organisation). Meera is currently earning Rs 17,000 per month. Before joining the group, Meera's economic and social status was not good. After her husband’s death, her family had to face many difficulties as there was no source of income. After joining the ground about 4 years ago, Meera took a loan of Rs.50,000 to open a beauty parlour and also started working as Bank Sakhi.

At present, Meera is working as Bank Sakhi in the Khudail branch of Indian Bank. Along with this, by going to group meetings, village organisation meetings and cluster-level organisation meetings, she is doing transactions related to banking like opening accounts, insurance. Her work in helping the women of the group in bank-related work has been appreciated by the branch manager.

Meera started opening personal accounts, providing help in loan transactions of group members etc, due to which she started earning every month.

A rotating fund of Rs 12,000 has been provided to the group by the Livelihood Mission. After this, the group got a loan of Rs 1 lakh from the bank, out of which Meera took a loan of Rs 50,000 and opened a beauty parlour shop and started earning. Now Meera is very happy with her new life.

Collector Ilayaraja T met Meera at the collector's office and appreciated her work. The collector said that Meera's hard work is an example for other women.