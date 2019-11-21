Indore: When will vacancies be filled: NAAC team

Indore: An eight member peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), who started its three-day inspection at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, sought to know from the who’s who of the university when they are going to fill up teaching and non-teaching staff vacancies.

“Process for filling vacant teaching posts will start as soon as we get roster from state government, which we are expecting shortly,” the vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain told the NAAC team.

Earlier, the university laid red carpet outside EMRC for welcoming peer team members. They were also given guard of honour by NCC cadets.

A 28-minute video of VC’s presentation was played before the peer team members. Later, they asked if syllabus is revised periodically, how feedback is collected from student, the plan for filling vacancies etc.

The team then saw studio of EMRC and other facilities. The team members then held meeting with DAVV Internal Quality Assurance Cell members including director Ashok Sharma.

Thereafter, the team divided themselves into three sub-teams. Two sub-teams had three members each and one team had two members.

They visited as many as 22 departments and centres on the UTD campus.

DAVV media coordinator Chandan Gupta stated that the members were very satisfied with the works going on in the university.

In the evening, a cultural programme was organised in the DAVV auditorium for peer team members.

In 2014, DAVV got Grade A accreditation with a score of 3.09 on the scale of 4. This time, it is expecting higher grade.

Team to visit RNT Marg campus today: Peer team of NAAC is going to visit RNT Marg campus of DAVV on Friday, where they would see presentation by registrar Anil Sharma, director college development council Sumant Katiyal, dean student welfare LK Tripathi, and finance officer Dilip Verma. The team will also meet with stakeholders of DAVV, including teaching and non-teaching staff, parents, recruiters, alumni etc.

Peer team members: Chairman: Ramesh K Goyal, vice chancellor, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences Research University, New Delhi.

Members: Prof Venkaiah Vunnam from Hyderabad, Prof Pampa Mukherjee from Chandigarh, Prof Shreejit PS from Kerala, Prof Madhumangal Pal from West Bengal, Prof Alka Agrawal from Uttar Pradesh, Prof Umesh Kumar Singh from Bihar, and Basant Kumar Mallik from Orissa.