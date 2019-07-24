Indore: When DAVV is going to get VC, ask students

Indore: A group of students seeking admissions in courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tuesday got fed up with the same phrase repeated again and again by officers that “admissions will be done when new VC is appointed”.

“When is that going to happen and then by the way,” asked students when officers suggested them to wait for some more days for appointment of VC.

They said that they had given common entrance test (CET) a month ago and since then they have not been told whether the results of exam would be declared or not.

“Every time, we visit the university to known what is going to be the fate of CET, we are told wait for the appointment of VC. What is going around is beyond our standing,” he told deputy registrar (exam) Prajwal Khare.

Khare informed the students that the CET was marred by technical glitches because of many students could not take the test.

“Following the failure of the exam, Section 52 of MP University Act was imposed at the university which led to ouster of vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad. The right to decide on fate of CET rests with new VC so till he is appointed, the uncertainty over admissions will continue,” he told students.

Not ethical but not illegal as well

The tug of war was going on between Chancellor Anandiben Patel and the state government over appointment of their preferred candidate at the post. Due to this tussle, the appointment could not be made.

After Patel was shifted to Uttar Pradesh, it was expected that the government would wait for appointment of VC till she goes to take up her new assignment in UP.

But Raj Bhawan sent signals to government that Patel is unlikely to leave Bhopal before end of this month, the government it would be too late as admission process at DAVV is in limbo. So it may approach Patel seeking appointment of new VC before she leaves.

Experts say that it may be ethically wrong but not legally if she appointed VC despite being nominated as Governor of UP. “Until she moves out of Raj Bhawan in Bhopal for good, she can do appointment,” said advocate Nimish Pathak.

Leaders cut across party lines

Cutting across party lines, leaders of Congress and BJP met RGPV executive council member Ajay Chordia who is on hunger strike for the past nine days over delay in appointment of VC.

On Wednesday, BJP leaders Lalit Porwal and Bal Krishna Arora and Congress leader Deepak Pintu Joshi met Chordia and extended their support to his strike. Noted journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik also met Chordia and supported his demand.