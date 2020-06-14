Indore: When an officer is ‘sacrificed’ at the altar of politics

Indore: Politicians rule the roost. They are the ultimate bosses. If one has to “punish” someone it will have to be the sarkari babus. Contrary to the popular Hindi saying, Tutega par jhukega nahi… in this case it was Jhukega par phir bhi tut gaya… . And this turned out to be “fatal” for SDM Rakesh Sharma who in his statement to media had said that he had cervical problems and hence and to sit in that posture. Strange was the posture though!
Even as the kneel down episode created widespread furore in the administrative circles on Satuday following media exposure, SDM Rakesh Sharma of Malharganj area was in the cynosure of all eyes. His “act” of bowing down to agitating Congress leaders at Rajwada has infuriated BJP netas. An officer of the State Administrative Services (SAS) became the scapegoat of the dirty politics.
Free Press was tracking the case closely and gives a blow-by-blow account of what happened since the SDM “descended” to the ground with folded arms.
How fast the wheel of politics works can be gauged easily.
ON SATURDAY 2PM
SDM Rakesh Sharma’s boss, DM Manish Singh had expressed his displeasure right way after the incident and reacted sharply. He shot off a show cause notice soon to SDM Sharma after the incident.
ON SUNDAY 11.15 AM
Time and tide waits for none. Sharma’s diligence and hard work went for a toss. His transfer order had also come.
UNANSWERED QUESTION
Malharganj SDM Sharma had dutifully carried out his Covid duties right from the beginning of the outbreak of the Corona virus. He was relentlessly engaged in his duties without leaves and a break. However, when the administration turned firm, SDM Sharma’s spotless record was not considered and the State Government, it seemed, was in a hurry and did not even wait for the SDM’s show cause reply which is protocol. Will it not be demoralising the zeal of other officers who are working with vigour and in the same circumstances?
