Indore: When an officer is ‘sacrificed’ at the altar of politics

Indore: Politicians rule the roost. They are the ultimate bosses. If one has to “punish” someone it will have to be the sarkari babus. Contrary to the popular Hindi saying, Tutega par jhukega nahi… in this case it was Jhukega par phir bhi tut gaya… . And this turned out to be “fatal” for SDM Rakesh Sharma who in his statement to media had said that he had cervical problems and hence and to sit in that posture. Strange was the posture though!

Even as the kneel down episode created widespread furore in the administrative circles on Satuday following media exposure, SDM Rakesh Sharma of Malharganj area was in the cynosure of all eyes. His “act” of bowing down to agitating Congress leaders at Rajwada has infuriated BJP netas. An officer of the State Administrative Services (SAS) became the scapegoat of the dirty politics.

Free Press was tracking the case closely and gives a blow-by-blow account of what happened since the SDM “descended” to the ground with folded arms.