Indore: Western disturbance, overcast weather, city might witness drizzles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh active western disturbance is likely to affect north-west India from Friday and an induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over south-west Rajasthan on Saturday, which will affect the state’s weather for the next couple of days.

Regional meteorological department officials forecast that the northeastern part of the state would receive rainfall, while the Indore region may witness overcast conditions and drizzles on January 21 and 22.

Meanwhile, the city’s day temperature rose to normal after 13 days as it dropped to 14 degrees Celsius about a week ago, but again increased over 26 degrees Celsius, that is, 26.6 degrees Celsius. The night temperature also increased 3 degrees Celsius above normal, that is, 12.8 degrees Celsius.

The days have turned comfortable and the sky remained clear throughout the day and a lack of northern winds pulled the temperature down to normal.

“The city will witness partly cloudy conditions and may witness drizzles on January 21 and light rainfall on January 22. The day temperature will decrease due to clouds in the coming days, while the night temperature may increase by 1 or 2 degrees Celsius,” Met officials added.

The humidity, on Thursday, was recorded at 55 per cent in the morning and 44 per cent in the evening.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:27 AM IST