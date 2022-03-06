Indore: West Discom’s MD holds video conferencing with executive engineers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was organised on Saturday in which the managing director of West Discom, through video-conferencing, communicated with 50 executive engineers of West Discom.

MD Tomar instructed the field officials that March is the month of the ‘annual financial examination’, and the month to achieve all the targets for qualifying in this important ‘examination’. This will enhance the image of the company, region, circle and division, as well as the officers and employees.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:28 AM IST