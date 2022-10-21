Indore: West Discom’s door-to-door bill payment service is a boon for elderly

Representative Image |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Be it Sewa Ram of Indore city or Ram Lal of Mhow, or Rafiq Khan of Dewas... Around 8 lakh consumers like them are happy that Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is reaching their doorsteps for collecting bill payments.

West Discom offers a door-to-door bill payment service which is proving to be a boon, especially for elderly consumers who have difficulty in going to the zones and distribution centres for payment of power bills, and also for those who can’t pay bills online as they don't know how to operate smart mobile phones.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the registered agents go and receive the bill amount using the door-to-door app.

No additional amount is charged for availing of this facility. This facility is ensuring the timely payment of bills while sitting at home.

Tomar said that this service is more popular in villages. “On average, eight lakh consumers pay the bill from their doorsteps every month.