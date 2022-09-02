Indore: West Discom’s annual subsidy of Rs 8K cr to 46L consumers

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Power consumers are being helped immensely as an annual subsidy of Rs 8,000 crore is being provided to about 46 lakh consumers of 15 districts, including those in the Malwa-Nimar region.

Managing director of the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, Indore, Amit Tomar, said that, on an average, about 32-33 lakh consumers were benefited every month under the Grih Jyoti Yojana. They are provided a monthly subsidy of Rs 125 crore and an annual subsidy of about Rs 1,500 crore.

About 13 lakh farmers are being provided subsidies for irrigation. Free electricity is being provided to farmers with one hectare of land and pumps up to 5 Hp. The amount given to help farmers is also more than Rs 6,000 crore annually.

Along with this, concessions and subsidies are also provided to industrial and high-pressure category consumers, such as green field, cashless, prompt payment, and use of night electricity which is also more than Rs 500 crore. In this way, subsidies and rebates of more than Rs 8,000 crore are being provided to consumers.

Read Also Indore: Police Training College conducts seminar on Chaos Management