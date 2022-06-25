e-Paper Get App

Indore: West Discom’s 2nd lab gets NABL certificate

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the lab which conducts testing of transformers, cables and conductors at Indore Pologround had received NABL certificate last year.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second testing lab of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has also been recognised by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), the only organisation that gives national level recognition to the country's testing and laboratory.

“The state-of-the-art laboratory of Regional Metre Testing at Ujjain also got NABL certificate on Friday.

Tomar said that in both the labs of Indore and Ujjain, important electrical equipment is being tested in a state-of-the-art manner.

