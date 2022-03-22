Indore: West Discom will start issuing paperless bills from Pithampur

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is going to start issuing paperless bills from Pithampur, the biggest industrial town in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. To enhance consumer services, PDFs of the electricity bills will also be provided to consumers of Pithampur on their mobile phones from April, said a press release issued by West Discom.

The company stated that Pithampur was the first town from where this service would be started on a pilot basis. The company stated that the mobile phone numbers had been linked with the electricity bill accounts of all 18,000 consumers in Pithampur.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said Pithampur had been selected for the pilot project. From April, the PDFs of electricity bills would be sent to the mobile numbers of all the electricity consumers through social media. Consumers, who have shared their e-mail addresses with the company will also get copies of the bills on e-mail.

“If any consumer faces any problem in the new billing system, employees of the electricity distribution centre will help them,” Tomar said. In special circumstances, if any consumer asks for a hard copy of the bill, the electricity distribution centre will provide them the same. Superintending engineer (Indore rural) DN Sharma and executive engineer TC Chaturvedi have been nominated nodal officers for the arrangement of paperless electricity bills in Pithampur.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:04 AM IST