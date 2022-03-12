Indore: West Discom to seize defaulters' property

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The West Discom has started a strict drive against defaulters under which the company has carried out action against 100 defaulters in the city in the last four days, said Discom officials on Friday.

West Discom superintendent engineer Manoj Sharma informed that according to the orders of managing director Amit Tomar, revenue collection campaign is being conducted on a large scale in all five divisions. Even after giving information repeatedly, confiscation and other actions are being taken on the big defaulters who have not paid the bills on time.

South divisional executive engineer DK Tiwari sealed Ruby Industries in Palda industrial area by sending a team. Electricity bill of Rs 11 lakh has been pending in the industry for a long time.

Similarly, seizure action has been taken against the defaulters at 35 places in the southern division and 10 to 15 places in other divisions in the city. Action was taken at a total of 100 places in the city during the last four days.

West Discom senior officials have requested the defaulting consumers to pay the amount on time and avoid unpleasant action.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:26 AM IST