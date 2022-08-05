Indore: West Discom to collect bill amount from big defaulters by Aug 25

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director AmitTomar on Thursday directed all engineers of all districts under company area to recover bill amount from all big defaulters by August 25.

“Engineers of the company should contact the big defaulters and convince them to deposit their pending bill amount,” he said while addressing a review meeting on Thursday.

Tomar expressed satisfaction over the revenue collection in Indore city circle of Rs 246 crore in July. He appreciated the East and South divisions of the city for collecting better revenue than others. He also praised officials of Ratlam city for good revenue collection.

He said that panchnamas should be made using Vigilance App only and added that manual panchnamas will not be accepted.

So far, 750 digital panchnamas have been prepared from the app.

“More attention should be given to energy efficient online services and tripping of 33KV, 11KV feeders should also be further reduced,” the MD said.

//Engineers recruitment shortly\\

Tomar said that the recruitment of electrical engineers would be done at the government level. The poll code for urban body elections is over so the recruitment process is expected to gain momentum from this month, he added. He stated that West Discom is in constant touch with the government over the issue.