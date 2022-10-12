Indore: West Discom staff incentives on recovery of farmers’ dues

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Facing hardship in recovery of dues from farmers, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has come up with an offer of incentives to its employees if they convince farmers to foot their pending bills for more than two years.

A total of five per cent incentives will be provided to the electricity employees and officers upon recovery of the outstanding amount of more than Rs 25,000.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said the flat rate tariff contribution amount was outstanding on thousands of farmers in each district. “At the company level, old dues of Rs 100 crore for two years or more have to be recovered. A special campaign will be launched to collect this outstanding amount. Incentives will be provided to the line staff, junior engineers, assistant engineers and engineers of the respective divisions who recover arrears of at least Rs 25,000,” he said.

Tomar said that, of the total incentive of five per cent, the highest share of three per cent will be given to lower-grade employees, such as linesmen, staff and so forth.

“A 1.5 per cent incentive will be given to junior engineers and assistant engineers and half per cent to divisional engineers,” he added.

Tomar said 100 per cent subsidy was being given by the state government to eligible farmers belonging to the SC/ST category. Apart from this, 92 per cent subsidy is being given to other farmers. A campaign is underway to recover the balance amount. Tomar has called upon farmers and other electricity consumers to deposit the outstanding amount in time.