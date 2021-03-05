Indore: West Discom seals township for non-payment of Rs 62 lakh

Indore:

In a stern move, Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company on Friday sealed under-construction township as its colonizer was not paying pending dues of Rs 62 lakh.

Satellite Valley director Dagaria owed Rs 62 lakh to the company; Rs 44 lakh is for temporary connection and Rs 18 lakh against vigilance charges.

As he was not paying the long due outstanding amount, West Discom sealed another under-construction township.

A team of 20 employees, including Indore Rural ​e​xecutive ​e​ngineer Abhishek Ranjan, led by ​ t​ehsildar MS Dixit reached the Auckland Corrida township located behind Aurobindo Hospital and sealed it.

A board was also installed at TCS Square on Super Corridor alerting people about pending dues owed by Dagaria.

On the board, West Discom has mentioned details of the pending dues and requested potential plot buyers not to do financial transaction with Dagaria until he clears his dues.

West Discom superintending engineer DN Sharma said that they have been acting tough against big defaulters.

In last two months, the West Discom sealed movable and immovable assets of many defaulters.