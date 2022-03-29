Indore: West Discom ropes in 10K staff to meet revenue target

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company is going all guns blazing to achieve its revenue target of Rs 840 crore for March. With just three days remaining, West Discom has tasked around 10,000 employees with the recovery of revenue from electricity consumers. Around Rs 200 crore is still left for achieving the target in the next three days.

At a recent meeting, West Discom managing director Amit Tomar had made it clear to his superintending engineers in 15 districts under the company that the revenue target had to be achieved at any cost. He had directed the officials to do extra work to meet the target.

Tomar, himself, also contacted Indore Municipal Corporation, which is among the big defaulters, and asked them to deposit the amount.

West Discom has employed a maximum of 1,800 employees for revenue collection in Indore district. Apart from this, 300-600 employees have also been deployed in other districts. These employees are reaching out to consumers and asking them to deposit the outstanding bill amount as soon as possible.

The power company has to recover around Rs 100 crore from government offices and the same amount from other general consumers in the next three days.

