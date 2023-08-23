Indore: West Discom Provides 10 MVA Connection To Indore Metro | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company provided 10 MVA power connection to Indore Metro on Tuesday afternoon. For this, the power company has specially established a 17 km Panther line from Jaitpura's high-tension power grid on Ujjain Road to TCS Square.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that intensive efforts were made to supply high-tension 33 KV power for the Metro through a new line. For this, 510 ampere Panther conductors were installed on 17-metre-high monopoles at an outlay of Rs 17 crore.

Tomar said that the power company's team energized the Metro's power command centre near the TCS Square from the Panther line as per the protocol on Tuesday afternoon.

In the evening, West Discom director Puneet Dubey, senior officers Ravi Mishra, and Anil Negi inspected the electricity connection provided to the Metro and also saw the meter equipment. Apart from Metro, companies including TCS, Infosys, and newly settled areas on Super Corridor, Aurobindo University will get uninterrupted power from the new Panther line.

