Indore: West Discom gives relief to over 30L consumers in 15 districts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): West Discom provided bill relief to lakhs of eligible consumers every month by effective implementation of Griha Jyoti Yojana. In all 15 districts of Malwa and Nimar, 30.13 lakh consumers have been provided electricity at the rate of Re 1 unit in bills during the last one month benefiting them with a subsidy of Rs 134.63 crore, said Discom officials on Friday.

Amit Tomar, managing director of West Discom said that during the last month, 30.13 lakh consumers have benefited from this scheme. A subsidy ranging from Rs 300 to 543 has been given to each eligible consumer with a maximum consumption of 150 units in thirty days. A relief of Rs 134.63 crore has been given to all the consumers.

Out of 15 districts, the Indore district has the highest number of benefits to about 4.5 lakh consumers. 1.75 lakh to 2.5 lakh consumers have benefited in the districts of Dhar, Dewas, Barwani, Khargone, Mandsaur, Ratlam, and Ujjain.

