Indore: West Discom engineers' meeting  decides on several issues

There will be 24 hours power supply to agriculture connections, and also a clear picture of the Photo Meter Reading will be printed on the electricity bill for better customer service and satisfaction.

These decisions, among others, were taken on Monday during a video conference meeting of engineers of all 15 district under West Discom. The Discom MD Vikas Narwal chaired the meeting.

West Discom, MD, Narwal took a video conference meeting of all the engineers of the 15 districts under West Discom.

At the meeting Narwal ordered the officer rank engineers to contact the consumers with pending bills of more than Rs 25,000. He ordered them to increase the bills recoveries.

He said in the meeting that there are around 8,500 connections under the Nal-Jal Scheme. He ordered officials to install meters to the connections which are under this scheme, where there are no meters, by July 31. This will help in the generation of proper bills.

Narwal also ordered officials to stop consumers from using domestic connections for commercial purposes. He said that no shopkeeper should be allowed to use domestic connection for his shop's purpose.