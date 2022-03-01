Indore: ​West Discom collects record Rs 1008 cr revenue in a month

Indore

For the first time in its history, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has made a record of collecting Rs 1008 crore revenue in a month.



This is for the first time any power distribution company in the state has collected such a huge amount in a single month. In February, West Discom collected the revenue from 23 lakh consumers to make the record.

“That is indeed a big achievement by our officials,” said an elated Amit Tomar, managing director, West Discom.

Earlier, West Discom had collected Rs 830 crore in 2019 and Rs 850 crore in 2021 in a single month.

Tomar said that outstanding amount in crores was pending with government departments. “We continuously contacted them for depositing the electricity bills. Almost every day, the departments were contacted over phone for clearance of their dues. The state’s capital was also kept in the loop over the matter. Our efforts yielded fruits and we managed to do a record collection of revenue in February,” he added.

West Discom had also fixed daily target for superintending engineers of 15 districts under its jurisdiction for collection of revenue.

The teams from the commerce and finance sections worked hard to achieve the target.

Line staff, assistant grades, contractual staff, engineers and other senior officers deployed in far-flung areas also made concerted efforts for revenue collection. It was because of sincere and collective efforts, West Discom officials managed to collect revenue of more than Rs 1000 crore in Feburary.

Managing director Tomar said that the principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey and company chairman Vivek Porwal extended full support in getting pending bills cleared from government departments which were in crores of rupees.

Dubey also acknowledged West Discom’s efforts in crossing Rs 1000 crore in revenue collection. “It’s simply great,” he wrote in a Whatsapp message to company officials.

Tomar said he was committed to improving the electricity services further in Malwa-Nimar region.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:10 PM IST