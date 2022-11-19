Indore: West Bengal team visits city to understand WCD schemes

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To understand the functioning of Women and Child Development Department, a team from West Bengal visited different Anganwadi in the city on November 17 and 18 along with the officials from the Women and Child Development Department. The visit was focussed on the provisions of camps, campaigns, and schemes that are provided by the CWD team of Indore to the children who are enrolled in Anganwadis.

Children's Day week always pops up with new campaigns introduced by the Women and Child Development Department along with the childline and child welfare committee in the city. The team from West Bengal appreciated the “Adopt an Anganwadi” scheme which seems to have paved a successful path in the city. Ramniwas Budheliya, joint director Women and Child Development Department said, “The aim of the visit was to understand the working and newly introduced schemes. In the same sequence, we celebrated the fourth day of the Children's Week celebration by organising different camps and awareness programmes for promoting the idea of ‘Adopt an Anganwadi’.”

The scheme was introduced a few yew years ago where the department urged the common public along with NGOs to adopt any of the Anganwadis in the city and help the children enrolled in the Anganwadi.

“The scheme is currently working fairly well in the city and some people have come forward to help the children along with many NGOs in the city where they not only take care of the basic needs of the children but also invest in educating them and funding them to become competent persons in the society,” said Ramniwas.

Baal Mitras felicitated

Under the “Childline se Dosti” week, a friendship campaign was conducted by coordinator Rahul Gothane, Jitendra Parmar, Santosh Solanki, Monika Waghaye, and the team on Friday where the childline team of the organisation met labour officers in the Labour Department and discussed the protection of children and reducing the incidences of child labour. The labour officers were also felicitated with childline friendship bands.