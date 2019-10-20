Indore: WEIRD WEATHER, LIGHT RAIN LIKELY

Indore: Local residents on Sunday faced weird weather as the sky remained cloudy and city received light rain in afternoon.

With the sudden change in weather conditions, the day temperature dropped by seven degrees Celsius in last two days.

Cool winds blew in the evening, which turned the weather pleasant and gave a chance to residents to celebrate weekend leading to Diwali festivities.

The meteorological department has predicted occurrence of light rain in next 48 hours in and around the city.

However, the cloudy weather not only pulled the day temperature down but also became the reason of increase in night temperature which was remained three degrees Celsius above the normal temperature.

“Day temperature dropped due to movement of clouds over the state owing to a system generated over Arabian sea. Chances of light rains are likely around the city and the temperature would remain same for the next couple of days,” met officials said.

They added that the sky would remain clear from October 23 and night temperature too will go down again to 16-18 degrees Celsius in coming days. The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius which was seven degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.2 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius above from the normal temperature.

Meanwhile, residents didn’t leave any chance to enjoy the weather and planned to go for hangout as the city’s weather turned pleasant on the weekend.

Climatic feature in October: The southwest monsoon normally withdraws from Indore by the last week of September. During October with reduced cloudiness, days are warmer and nights are cooler than the previous month. The surface winds have northerly direction. The normal rainfall for this month is 43.4 mm with 2.7 rainy days. In this month, average maximum temperature varies between 32 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius and average minimum temperature varying between 17 degrees Celsius to 19 degrees Celsius. Both day and night temperature start falling as month advances.