Indore: Webinar on women's health

Indore: Indore Zilla Maheshwari Mahila Sangathan organized a health awareness webinar for their women members on Sunday.

President of Sangathan Suman Sarda informed that the aim of the webinar was to spread awareness among women about health issues and to teach them ways of living healthy.

Director of Sodani Diagnostic Dr Sadhna Sodani addressed the webinar on ‘Cervical Cancer’ and its cause.

“Early marriages, HIV, sexual disorders, unhygienic ways and others are the reason for Cervical Cancer. Early detection of the disease is important as it can be cured. For detection, women must go for pap smear test on regular intervals,” Dr Sodani said.

Dr Jyoti Simlot informed about the vaccine for the prevention of the disease while cardiologist Dr Bharat Rawat informed about the ways to keep the heart healthy especially in COVID times.

Secretary Namrata Rathi coordinated the programme.