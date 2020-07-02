Indore: Webinar on role of AYUSH during COVID-19 pandemic

Indore: A webinar to discuss the role of AYUSH during COVID-19 was organised on Tuesday in which Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik appreciated the efforts of AYUSH practitioners to control the menace of COVID-19.

Member of Scientific Advisory Board of AYUSH Ministry Dr AK Dwivedi said that various national and international experts joined the webinar in which the minister informed that India is the only country to have a separate ministry of AYUSH.

“Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani too informed about the role of AYUSH and how the COVID-19 spread was controlled in the city. He said that due to homoeopathic and ayurvedic, immunity boosters people started recovering early and recovery rate of city crossed over 75 per cent,” he added.

Dr Shashi Mohan Sharma and Dr Nikunj Trivedi emphasised on scientific and clinical attributes of AYUSH over COVID-19.