​Indore:

A webinar was organised by Dr KK Aggarwal (Padmashri and former National President of Indian Medical Association) in which doctors from the Indian Medical Association Indore branch participated in a discussion regarding the new dimension of proper use of medicines for effective control of ​C​ovid-19.

A new campaign has been developed among the doctors worldwide to reduce the mortality and increase the recovery rate by effective use of various available medicines which was discussed in the webinar. Dr Satish Joshi, President of Indian Medical Association Indore Branch and Dr Natwar Sharda, Dean of Indian Medical Association College of Medical Practitioners Chennai were also present in this online program​me​.

At the end of the program​me​, in collaboration with ​​IMA Indore, the pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma organi​s​ed a tribute ceremony for martyred doctors in ​C​ovid-19 crisis, in which former President of IMA Dr KK Agarwal, IMA Indore President Dr Satish Joshi, Secretary Dr Sadhana Sodani paid tributes to the martyred doctors. Mankind Pharma will also provide assistance of Rs 3 lakh to the families of all the martyred doctors.