Indore: Webinar on “Business operation and Tax Management” held at DAVV

Indore

GST Cell - School Of Commerce, DAVV organised a webinar based on the theme “Business operation and Tax Management” on Saturday. The programme was organi​s​ed under the guidance of Vice​-​Chancellor and Chief Guest Prof Renu Jain.

Hod Dr Preeti Singh and organising committee of GST Cell address students for their benefit Income Tax, Corporate tax in business operations and taxes.

Around 107 students and 15 faculties participated. Keynote speaker of the programme ​was Pramod Dafaria , Chairman, AIMP, Indore, CS Aamrish Chaurasia, Chairman, ICSI, Indore Region and CA Kirti ​J​oshi , Tax Consultant and Trainer.