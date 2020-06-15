Indore: Webinar of Fortis gynaecologist

Ficci FLO Indore chairperson Riya Chhabra and team organised a Zoom webinar of Dr Meenakshi Ahuja on Monday. Dr Meenakshi Ahuja is working as director obstetrics and gynaecology in Fortis La Femme with around 30 years of experience.

She said, "Hormones govern all of us, especially women. They are the natural part of our body and enter the blood system and reaches different organs and then acts. Menopause is normal body change so don’t be scared of it. One is around 40-50 years when it comes. It's a beautiful phase of life. We all should embrace it." Rachana Mittal conducted the event.