 Indore: Webinar Held To Promote Cancer Awareness On World Rose Day
The event saw prominent cancer specialists from Indore and beyond sharing insights on cancer awareness, early detection, and various treatment modalities.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
Indore: Webinar Held To Promote Cancer Awareness On World Rose Day | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh: In recognition of World Rose Day , Ayush Samriddhi organised its 1,780th webinar under the "Breast Cancer Awareness and Early Diagnosis Project" for 2024-25. 

The theme of the event is Cancer: Love to develop hope for life. The event saw prominent cancer specialists from Indore and beyond sharing insights on cancer awareness, early detection, and various treatment modalities. Experts emphasised the importance of timely diagnosis, noting that cancer in India is often detected at advanced stages due to a lack of awareness. 

Dr Pawan Gupta, Surgical Cancer Specialist at Max Hospital, Delhi, Dr Akhilesh Bhargava, Director of the Ayurveda Cancer Unit at Government Ashtanga Ayurveda College, Indore, and Dr Pankaj Singhai, Palliative Care Expert at Aurobindo Medical College, were among the key speakers. 

Other participants included Dr Krishna Chaudhary, a medical oncologist at Mumbai Oco Care, and Dr. Namrata Chaudhary, Surgical Oncologist at the Asian Cancer Institute.

During the discussion, Dr Bhargava highlighted the growing trust in Ayurvedic treatment among cancer patients, citing an increase in patients seeking care at Ashtang Ayurveda College in Indore. The webinar was also attended by the program’s organisers, Dr Pawan Sharma, Dr Vineet Agnihotri, and Dr Vishnu Sharma.

Medical professionals from both India and abroad participated in the session to enhance their understanding on treatment of cancer.

