 Indore Weather Updates: Night Temperature Drops Below 17 Degrees Celsius, Met Officials Expect Winter To Set In From Next Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Weather Updates: Night Temperature Drops Below 17 Degrees Celsius, Met Officials Expect Winter To Set In From Next Week

Indore Weather Updates: Night Temperature Drops Below 17 Degrees Celsius, Met Officials Expect Winter To Set In From Next Week

Moreover, the officials of the meteorological department forecast imore drop in night temperature for a couple of days while the day temperature will remain close to normal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Indore Weather Updates: Night Temperature Drops Below 17 Degrees Celsius, Met Officials Expect Winter To Set In From Next Week |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a gradual decrease in day and night temperatures, citizens have started feeling the pinch of winter for the last couple of days.

Moreover, the officials of the meteorological department forecast imore drop in night temperature for a couple of days while the day temperature will remain close to normal. Due to rising humidity, the morning remained hazy on Tuesday in the city.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from November 14,” the Met officials said. Under the influence of the system, the city may witness partially overcast conditions but not much rise in temperature would be witnessed,’ the Met officials said adding that the drop in temperature will continue with some fluctuation in the next couple of days.

Read Also
Indore's SGSITS Submits Proposal To Set Up Green Hydrogen Centre Of Excellence
article-image

Not only the night temperature, but the day temperature will also start to drop in the coming days due to the north-easterly winds and will go below 30 degrees Celsius by next week. The weathermen added that the temperature would become stable and might increase by one or two degrees Celsius in the next couple of days but will drop again.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Anil Parab Alleges Poll Code Violation By Shinde-Sena In Worli, Claims Money & Gifts Are Being Used To Buy Votes
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Anil Parab Alleges Poll Code Violation By Shinde-Sena In Worli, Claims Money & Gifts Are Being Used To Buy Votes
Vivah Panchami 2024: Janakpur Dham (Mithla) In Nepal Gears Up Ram-Sita Vivah
Vivah Panchami 2024: Janakpur Dham (Mithla) In Nepal Gears Up Ram-Sita Vivah
Delhi: Dense Layer Of Smog Engulfs National Capital, Residents Complain Of Low Visibility & Breathlessness; AQI Drops To 361, Visuals Surface
Delhi: Dense Layer Of Smog Engulfs National Capital, Residents Complain Of Low Visibility & Breathlessness; AQI Drops To 361, Visuals Surface
'You And I': Zomato Welcomes Swiggy After Company's Listing At NSE
'You And I': Zomato Welcomes Swiggy After Company's Listing At NSE

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 30.8 degrees Celsius, which was normal, while the minimum temperature was 16.9 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius above normal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 20 Rescued As Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Building On BRTS

Indore: 20 Rescued As Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Building On BRTS

Indore Weather Updates: Night Temperature Drops Below 17 Degrees Celsius, Met Officials Expect...

Indore Weather Updates: Night Temperature Drops Below 17 Degrees Celsius, Met Officials Expect...

Madhya Pradesh By-Elections 2024: Voting Underway In Budhni And Vijaypur Assembly Seats

Madhya Pradesh By-Elections 2024: Voting Underway In Budhni And Vijaypur Assembly Seats

Stray Dog On Biting Spree 'Killed' By Civic Body Workers In Barwani

Stray Dog On Biting Spree 'Killed' By Civic Body Workers In Barwani

MP: Paramour Turns Out To Be Killer Of Woman's Husband

MP: Paramour Turns Out To Be Killer Of Woman's Husband