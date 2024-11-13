Indore Weather Updates: Night Temperature Drops Below 17 Degrees Celsius, Met Officials Expect Winter To Set In From Next Week |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a gradual decrease in day and night temperatures, citizens have started feeling the pinch of winter for the last couple of days.

Moreover, the officials of the meteorological department forecast imore drop in night temperature for a couple of days while the day temperature will remain close to normal. Due to rising humidity, the morning remained hazy on Tuesday in the city.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from November 14,” the Met officials said. Under the influence of the system, the city may witness partially overcast conditions but not much rise in temperature would be witnessed,’ the Met officials said adding that the drop in temperature will continue with some fluctuation in the next couple of days.

Not only the night temperature, but the day temperature will also start to drop in the coming days due to the north-easterly winds and will go below 30 degrees Celsius by next week. The weathermen added that the temperature would become stable and might increase by one or two degrees Celsius in the next couple of days but will drop again.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 30.8 degrees Celsius, which was normal, while the minimum temperature was 16.9 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius above normal.