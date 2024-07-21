Indore Weather Updates: IMD Issues Rainfall Alert For Next 4 Days | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in the city is set to experience a series of weather changes with a high rainfall alert for the next four days. This week the city experienced maximum temperature as high as 32.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and as low as 23.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert in the state for the next four days, while highlighting chances of lightning and moderate rainfall in the city and areas nearby on Sunday.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level is passing through Jaisalmer, Ajmer, Damoh, Mandla, Raipur and eastern part of Madya Pradesh. The trough is expected to affect the city’s rainfall pattern for the coming week and the regions around it.

IMD Bhopal |

Synoptic weather system released by the Met Department on Saturday outlines a centre of depression formed over the Odisha coast and thence east-south-eastwards forming an active depression over the state of Odisha.

Contributing to this is the cyclonic circulation formed over Gujarat and the monsoon trough passing through Madhya Pradesh that turns the condition favourable for rainfall in the region.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Likely In 25 Districts

Weather forecast for the state

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Bhopal, Vidsha, Rajgarh, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Anuppur, Dindori, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Seoni districts.

Lightning / Thunderstorm at many places in Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Bhopal, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Patna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar districts.

24 hours outlook of flash flood risk

Moderate flash flood risk over few watersheds of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh & Vidarbha during next 24 hours; in South Balaghat, South Seoni, Chhindwada, Pandhurna, Narsingpur, adjoining South Sagar, Betul, Narmadapuram, Raisen, South Vidisha, Harda, Sehore, Khandwa, adjoining Burhanpur & East Dewas districts.