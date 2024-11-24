Indore Weather Updates: Cold Winds Brings Night Temperatures To The Season’s Lowest 11°C | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The easterly cold winds pulled the night temperature down to 11.6 degrees Celsius for the first time in the season, making it the coldest night of the season, so far. Moreover, the day temperature is also decreasing gradually and remained below normal consecutively for the fifth day, on Saturday.

The temperature on Friday night was 11.6 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius below normal. It is for the fourth time in a decade when the night temperature dropped to 11 degrees Celsius. Denizens woke up to a chilly morning, while the day remained dry and sunny.

Meanwhile, the officials of the regional meteorological department forecasted that the weather conditions would remain the same for a couple of days and the temperature would drop further after fluctuation due to a fresh western disturbance likely to affect the Himalayan region. The officials said the chill condition is the result of the western disturbance in the western Himalayan region.

“The condition would remain the same for a couple of days and the temperature would decrease more as another western disturbance over western Himalayas would take place on November 23 and it may cause snowfall in the region which will result in cold conditions in the state,” the officials said.

They added that the weather in the state is dry and the humidity level is also low due to which chances of fog and mist are bleak. Humidity in the morning was recorded at 86 per cent, while it was at 76 per cent in the evening. Meanwhile, the dropping temperature forced the people to wrap themselves under woollens to ward off chilly conditions both in the morning and at night.