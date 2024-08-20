Indore Weather Updates: Clear Sky And Hot Day Mark Raksha Bandhan | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was no relief from the rising temperature in the city on Monday as the day temperature remained above 32 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the Regional Meteorological Department officials forecast no relief for people and said that the temperature would remain similar with chances of light showers for the next couple of days.

However, the clouds gave some relief in the evening for a short period of time but it failed to provide any further relief. Moreover, the change in weather increased the night temperature above 23 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Indoreans are struggling to stay cool on Raksha Bandhan as the mercury is rising and coupled with hot winds is turning the day uncomfortable.

To add to the woes of residents, night weather too has become unbearable as the temperature remained three degrees Celsius above normal. “The low-pressure area over south Bangladesh and neighbourhood persists over the same region. Initially, it is likely to move north-northwestwards during the next 24 hours and west-northwestwards during the subsequent 3-4 days across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and adjoining Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Madhya Pradesh.”

India Meteorological Department officials said. They added the Monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Sri Ganganagar, Rohtak, Agra, Kanpur, Daltonganj, Asansol, centre of low-pressure area over south Bangladesh and neighbourhood and thence to northeast Bay of Bengal. “Under the influence of these conditions, Indore region would continue to witness light showers for the next couple of days.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 32.4 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius which was two degrees above normal. +box //Indore goes rain deficit With the long break in rains, Indore becomes rain deficit as it has only received a total of 435.5 mm (17.14 inches) of rainfall, falling short by about six inches compared to the average rainfall for this time of year.