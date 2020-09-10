Indore Weather Update: Rains provide relief from heat, humidity

Indore: Residents got respite from soaring humidity as the city received rains on Thursday. Light rains coupled with cool winds turned the weather pleasant on the day.

The day started as a hot and humid day with the sun shining brightly. However, the clouds enveloped the sky by afternoon and it turned dark during the day.

However, the cold breezes coupled with light showers turned the weather pleasant and drove out the itching humidity.

The change in weather couldn’t pull the maximum temperature of the city down as it remained three degrees Celsius above from the normal.

Level of humidity also remained on the higher side at 95 per cent.