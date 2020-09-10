Indore Weather Update: Rains provide relief from heat, humidity

Indore: Residents got respite from soaring humidity as the city received rains on Thursday. Light rains coupled with cool winds turned the weather pleasant on the day.
The day started as a hot and humid day with the sun shining brightly. However, the clouds enveloped the sky by afternoon and it turned dark during the day.
However, the cold breezes coupled with light showers turned the weather pleasant and drove out the itching humidity.
The change in weather couldn’t pull the maximum temperature of the city down as it remained three degrees Celsius above from the normal.
Level of humidity also remained on the higher side at 95 per cent.
According to the meteorological department, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday while the minimum temperature rose to 23.2 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above the normal.
“Rainfall occurred due to circulation generated over western part of the state. Chances of heavy rains are bleak but the city will continue to witness the light to moderate rainfall for coming days,” officials said.
On Thursday, 4.4 mm rainfall was recorded. With this, the total rainfall of the season rose to 1011.8 mm (39.43 inches).
“The change in weather has given me relief from scorching heat and I wish it remains the same,” student Punit Tiwari said. Private company employee Avi Jain said rain gave him relief from humidity.
