Indore Weather Update: Intermittent rains throughout the day give feels like monsoon

Indore: The low-pressure area and cyclonic activities near south Gujarat has affected weather as city received intermittent rains throughout the day on Thursday. It was the first day since the inception of monsoon in city when rains continued throughout the day.

Rains coupled with cold winds pulled down the maximum temperature by 3 degrees Celsius below normal. Officials of the regional meteorological department said weather conditions will remain the same for next few days.

The residents woke up to cloudy and misty weather on Thursday morning. Light rain occurred intermittently throughout the day and turned the weather chilly by the evening due to which many people were seen wearing warm clothes with raincoats.

“The low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts along with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwest wards with height persists. The monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Ferozepur, Narnaul, Gwalior, Satna, Ambikapur, Chaibasa and thence to the centre of low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts and extends upto 0.9 km above mean sea level,” met officials said.