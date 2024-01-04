Indore Weather Update: Cold Winds, Fog Reel The City, Day Temp Nosedives By 6 Degrees Celsius

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans witnessed cold-like conditions for the first time in the season as the north-easterly winds pulled the day temperature down by six degrees Celsius in 24 hours, on Thursday. Moreover, fog continued to reel the city for the third consecutive day as the visibility dropped to 800 metres on Thursday morning between 6 am and 8 am.

The cold winds coupled with haze continued to reel the city throughout the day, keeping Indoreans wrapped under warm clothes. They also kept the day temperature six degrees Celsius below normal but the cloud cover kept the night temperature up by six degrees Celsius above normal.

Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department, Bhopal said that the drop in temperature is due to the cold winds and similar conditions will prevail for the next couple of days.

“The day temperature will remain below normal and the nights will remain hotter due to the cloud cover and it will drop only after the clouds clear. The conditions will remain the same, thanks to back-to-back western disturbances affecting the northern part of the country,” he said.

The senior scientist added that the state would continue to witness shallow to dense fog conditions but rainfall activities will vary.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India on January 8. The temperature will fluctuate with its effect and will drop again from January 10.

Humidity remained high at 94 per cent in the morning and dropped to 84 per cent in the evening. Winds were blowing at the speed of 12kmph.