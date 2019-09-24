Indore: Weather turns pleasant as rain drives out humidity

Indore: After a day of oppressive humidity, rains lashed the city on Monday evening, providing relief to the denizens. City recorded 36 mm rainfall, bringing the total of the season to 1265.9 mm (49.84 inches).

Regional Meteorological Department said that weather conditions will remain same for the next couple of days.

The day started with clear skies and sunshine but dark clouds enveloped the sky in the evening and it turned dark before sunset. Rains continued to lash various parts of the city intermittently, till late night.

The weather turned pleasant in the evening after the rains that was coupled with a cool breeze.

“Due to the increase in temperature and humidity, moisture from the cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal is being pulled and rainfall is taking place. Intermittent rains are taking place across the state and conditions will remain same for couple of days,” meteorology department officials added.

Maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius which is one degree Celsius below the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.7 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above the normal.

Rains also brought smiles on the faces of residents but water-logging and traffic jams at various places posed problems for the commuters.