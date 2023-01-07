Indore: Weather turns comfortable as day & night temperatures rise

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens got relief from the cold spell on Saturday as both the day and night turned comfortable with the rise in temperature.

The day temperature increased by two degree Celsius as compared to the temperature recorded on Friday, coupled with a break from cold winds.

Moreover, the night temperature rose above 10 degrees Celsius after three days even though the morning remained misty with the drop in visibility to 2,000 meters.

The sky remained clear with bright sunlight that gave respite and the residents enjoyed pleasant weather, resultantly heavy rush was seen on city roads after three days.

According to the Meteorological Department, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was one degree Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. Morning and evening humidity was 67 per cent and 52 per cent respectively.

“On Saturday, the weather turned pleasant due to the clear sky. However, the relief may be short-lived as the city may witness the return of chill conditions in a couple of days,” a Met Department official said.

The department officials said that the temperature has increased only because of two successive Western disturbances affecting the Himalayan region and northwest region of the country. The temperature will drop after the effect of these Western disturbances wanes.

