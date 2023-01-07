Indore Weather Report: Slight relief from chilly conditions

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a brief spell of chilly weather conditions, citizens experienced relief from the shivering cold as day and night temperatures increased by five degrees Celsius and two degrees Celsius, respectively, compared to the temperature recorded on Thursday.

However, the day temperature remained below normal while the night temperature stuck to normal.

Cold winds blew over the city in the morning, but later the sky turned clear with bright sunlight that gave respite to residents from the two-day-long spell when cold winds were sweeping the city.

Residents enjoyed the pleasant weather, and there was a rush on the city’s roads in the evening.

According to the meteorological department, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius on Friday and a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius. The morning and evening humidity was 71 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively.

“A western disturbance is seen as a trough in middle troposphere westerly winds. Under its influence, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely over the western Himalayan region from January 7 to 9. In quick succession, another western disturbance is likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall likely over the Western Himalayan region during January 10 and 13 and light isolated rainfall over adjoining plains during January 11 and 13,” the weatherman said.

They added that no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over many parts of Central India during the next 24 hours and fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius.