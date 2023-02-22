Indore Weather Report: No relief from rising temp, no change in weather likely for next five days

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the rising temperature as it remained above 34 degrees Celsius consecutively for the second day, on Tuesday.

The day temperature remained four degrees Celsius above normal, while the night temperature too remained 15 degrees Celsius above normal.

With the temperature rise, the weather during day time turned itchy while the night temperature also remained three degrees Celsius above normal.

The wind pattern remained westerly northeasterly, and the weathermen forecasted no relief from rising temperatures for at least the next five days.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region on February 25. Under its influence, fluctuation in day and night temperature will continue for the next five days,” Meteorological department officials said.

They added that the sky would remain partially cloudy with puffy clouds but would not provide any relief from the rising temperature.

“Indore would continue to witness fluctuation in temperature for the next five days. It would drop by a couple of degrees Celsius after February 25, but there would be no relief to the citizens,” the weatherman added.

Max – 34.3 degrees Celsius (Four degrees above normal)

Min - 15.7 degrees Celsius (Three degrees above normal)