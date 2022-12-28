Indore Weather Report: Cold winds keep day temperature below normal

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cold winds continued to reel the city on Tuesday and the day temperature remained below normal. However, the effect of the feeble western disturbance over the northern region had pulled the night temperature above normal.

Officials of the Regional Meteorological department forecast that the night temperature will remain above the normal for two days and citizens would not witness cold conditions in the last week of the year.

The officials also claimed that this year December has remained the warmest in the last 10 years as the night temperature didn’t drop below 10 degrees Celsius while the day temperature didn’t drop below 23 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, no ‘Cold Day’ was reported in this month after 10 years.

“There was a feeble western disturbance over the northern region which kept the night temperature up for a couple of days. The temperature may not decrease much due to another system which will affect the conditions after December 29. However, cold conditions will return after January 1 and the night temperature may drop below 10 degrees Celsius,” the weatherman said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 24.7 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature was recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius above normal.