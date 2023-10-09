Indore Weather: Night Temperature Rises Due To Change In Wind Pattern

Free Press File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the rising temperature in the city as the day temperature remained above 34 degrees Celsius. Moreover, a change in wind pattern has resulted in pushing up night temperature above the normal.

Moreover, the regional meteorological department officials forecast no relief for people and said that the temperature will remain the same for one more week. Indoreans are struggling to stay cool as the mercury is rising and coupled with hot winds, it is making the day uncomfortable.

To add to the woes of residents, night weather has turned warmer as the wind pattern has changed from north-westerly to westerly. “There is no chance of relief till October 15 and the temperature will rise one degree more in the coming days,” Met officials said.

They added that the temperature in the city area was comparatively higher than in the Airport area, where the measurements are taken.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius, both were one degree above normal.