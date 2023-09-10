Indore Weather: Monsoon March Continues; Over 3.5 Inches Rain In 24 Hours | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain continued to lash the city for the third consecutive day on Saturday, with over 87 mm (3.5 inches) recorded in 24 hours. Moreover, the central part of the city recorded over 100 mm (4 inches) of rain in the same period.

With this, the city has recorded over 137.8 mm (5.5 inches) in rainfall in last three days and the total rainfall in the city has gone over 30 inches.

Moreover, the officials of regional meteorological department said that the conditions will remain similar on Sunday as well.

There was intermittent rain with varied intensity in different parts of the city starting Friday morning and it continued till Saturday morning.

The meteorological department forecasted that the weather would remain the same in the city over the next couple of days.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh and extends up to middle tropospheric levels tilting southwards with height. A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh to south Madhya Maharashtra in lower and middle tropospheric levels. Similarly, the western end of monsoon trough is active and lies to the south of its normal position and eastern end passes through near near-normal position. It passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Sagar, Pendra Road, Jamshedpur, Digha and thence east-southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal,” senior scientist of India meteorological department Dr Ved Pralash Singh said.

He added that a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around September 12 and it will bring more rain to the eastern part while the intensity will decrease in the western part of the state.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius (3 degrees Celsius below normal), while the minimum temperature was 22.4 degrees Celsius (one degree Celsius above normal). The humidity level was 97 per cent in the morning; it increased to 98 per cent in the evening.