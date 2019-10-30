Indore: Weather gets itchy, night temp rises

Indore: With no rain in city on Wednesday, the temperature rose above 31 degrees Celsius and made the weather itchy. The night temperature too increased and remained five degrees above normal.

Meteorological department officials said chances of rains are less in the city. “Chances of rains are less. They will occur due to local conditions. Cyclonic circulation in Arabian Sea has shifted towards Oman. New local pressure area will be generated on November 4 due to which it may drizzle at isolated place,” a department official said.

He also said that the night temperature has increased due to cloudy weather. The sky will get clear in few days after which night temperature will start decreasing.

With no rains, humidity level remained high in the city throughout the day. On Wednesday, city recoreded maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal while night temperature at 21.4 degrees Celsius was five degrees above normal.