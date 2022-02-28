Indore: Weather fluctuations continue; Residents feel cold unexpectedly as day temperature drops by 3°C

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continued fluctuations in the city’s weather continue as the temperature in the city dropped again by 3 degrees Celsius compared with the temperature recorded on Sunday. However, the night temperature increased by 1 degree Celsius in comparison to that recorded on Saturday.

The weatherman attributed cool breezes blowing in from the eastern part of the state as the reason for this phenomenon and said the fluctuation would continue in the city for the next two days.

Rainfall in the eastern part of the state and a change in the wind pattern have pulled the temperature down and forced residents to take out their warm clothes, unexpectedly, again in this month. However, the cool breeze also kept the day temperature down and provided relief from the increasing temperatures.

The temperature was hovering around 31-33 degrees Celsius over the past few days but has dropped to 28.8 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday, which was 3 degrees below normal. The night temperature saw an increase of 1 degree and was recorded at 16.5 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius above normal.

According to meteorological department officials, there is uncertainty over the temperature in the next few days as it all depends on the wind pattern. “However, chances of much of a drop in the temperature is very little as there is no recent spell of snowfall or rain in the northern region,” Met officials added.

The humidity in the morning was recorded at 70 per cent and, in the evening, at 37 per cent. The average wind speed was recorded at 10 kph.

