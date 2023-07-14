Indore: WCD Proposes To Start Crèches In 80 Government Buildings | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In what will be a boon for working parents without the support of their extended family, the woman and child development department has proposed to develop 80 crèche facilities in government buildings in the district.

The central government had asked the department to make a list of potential places that can be developed as crèches in the district. The WCD officials conducted an extensive survey of government offices and government-owned buildings and identified 80 buildings where crèches could be set up.

“The department has sent a list of 80 buildings to the central government where crèches could be developed. The project is in its initial phase, and the selected buildings would have to be approved. Later, third-party employees would be appointed to run the place,” said Ramniwas Budholiya, joint director, women and child development department.

Reintroduction Of Crèche After 3 Years

During the pandemic, when the world shifted to the online mode, everything was under control for working parents. But, with the return to the offline mode, there is once again a need for more crèche facilities.

While the National Crèche Scheme is trying to set up possible helping outlets for working women with kids, Indore is way behind in the development and maintenance of crèches.

Before the pandemic, the city had around 40 crèche services, but now only one remains. The only crèche facility governed by the women and child development department belongs to the Battalion Group in Mhow, which was established as a social welfare service.

Crèche Facilities To Be Chargeable

A crèche facility, according to the National Crèche Scheme, requires a certain number of trained workers, sufficient capacity and infrastructure, besides payment of charges.