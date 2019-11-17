Indore: WCD officials foil child marriage, parents warned

Indore: A team of Women and Child Development Department (WCD) foiled the marriage of a 14-year-old girl with a youth aged 21-year-old in Lasudia area on Sunday. The family members were warned and were asked to give undertaking that their daughter would not get married until she attains adulthood.

Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi received information that a child marriage ceremony is underway in Kelod Kankar village. After that he instructed program officer of the department Vishnu Pratap Singh Rathore to send a team to foil the ceremony.

The team accompanied by Lasudia police station incharge reached the village where they foiled the pre-wedding ceremony of the girl. Project Officer Nitin Chourasiya said that mother and other family members of minor girl were warned by the team and document of age proof were also recovered from them. The marriage was fixed for Nov 20, 2019 and the pre-wedding ceremony was being done.