Indore: Way cleared to reach Ring Road via Saket

Way to Ring Road being cleared

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Soon, people will be able to reach Ring Road via Saket instead of Kanadia Road.

Following the orders of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Indore Municipal Corporation removed a house and a boundary wall which were hindrance before the 12 metre road project which is part of Master Plan.

Armed with 5 JCB and 2 poclain machines, removal gang of IMC reached the Saket Nagar and demolished the boundary wall and the house.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that once the road is constructed the citizens will be able to reach the Ring Road directly from Palasia Square.

Currently, citizens coming from Palasia Square have to either take Kanadia Road or Anand Bazaar Road to reach Ring Road.